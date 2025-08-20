Biker, 21, pays high price in court after pulling wheelie while riding Kawasaki on busy Northampton road

By Court reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 14:33 BST
Driving offences on the county are dealt with by magistrates sitting in courts at Northampton and Wellingborough
Magistrates left an uninsured biker holding a £1,200 court bill after hearing how he pulled a ‘wheelie’ approaching rush hour on a busy Northampton road.

Court documents revealed that 21-year-old Sonny Norman admitted driving without due care and attention on Wellingborough Road at around 4.30pm on Tuesday May 13, 2025, after allegedly “while riding a Kawasaki ZX600, he accelerated hard and pulled a wheelie,” lifting the front wheel off the road surface.

Norman, of Barring Street in the town, was fined £322 for driving without due care on the bike — which can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.17seconds — plus another £483 for being uninsured. He was also ordered to pay a £322 surcharge to fund victim services at a hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on August 8 plus a contribution towards prosecution costs of £130, all adding up to a total of £1,257. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

