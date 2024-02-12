Bike stolen from Northampton town centre despite being locked and secure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bike was stolen from Northampton town centre, despite being locked and secure.

The incident happened in Gold Street when a Whyte 405 bicycle was stolen between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, January 25.

Officers believe the man and woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.