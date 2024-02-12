Bike stolen from Northampton town centre despite being locked and secure
Police want to speak to the two people pictured
A bike was stolen from Northampton town centre, despite being locked and secure.
The incident happened in Gold Street when a Whyte 405 bicycle was stolen between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, January 25.
Officers believe the man and woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000050878.