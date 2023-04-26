Police have launched a bid to reunite 150 items stolen from building sites across Northamptonshire to their owners.

Between January 5 and February 2, this year, 20 break-ins took place. Items including power tools, batteries, chargers, socket sets, a radio and a wheel clamp have been recovered during the police investigation.

Two men, both aged 29 and of Northampton, arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

150 items have been stolen from building sites across Northamptonshire.

A number of the recovered items have identifying marks, and officers are hoping releasing photos will prompt the owners to get in touch. Names inscribed on the items include Alex, Ben, Lee, Damo, Jake and Simon.

Anyone who recognises any of the items, or knows who they may belong to, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 23000070183.

