Bicycle rider seriously injured in Kettering crash

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:26 am

A bicycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Barton Road at about 5.50am after the collision, which involved a bicycle and a car.

Police said they closed the road from the Windmill Avenue junction to the A14.

A police spokesman said: "The bicycle rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remains closed at this time."