Bewiched coffee shop targeted by three masked men armed with metal pole and sledge hammer
The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, at about 1.15am, when three unknown offenders used a metal pole and a sledge hammer to break into Bewitched in Moulton Park. Once inside, they stole a safe which was empty, according to Northants Police.
The offenders were all of large and tall build, dressed in black and wearing shoe coverings, gloves and balaclavas.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000534169 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.