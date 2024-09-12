Bewiched coffee shop targeted by three masked men armed with metal pole and sledge hammer

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:43 BST
The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, at about 1.15am, when three unknown offenders used a metal pole and a sledge hammer to break into Bewitched in Moulton Park.placeholder image
The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, at about 1.15am, when three unknown offenders used a metal pole and a sledge hammer to break into Bewitched in Moulton Park.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a coffee shop in Darnell Way, Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 7, at about 1.15am, when three unknown offenders used a metal pole and a sledge hammer to break into Bewitched in Moulton Park. Once inside, they stole a safe which was empty, according to Northants Police.

The offenders were all of large and tall build, dressed in black and wearing shoe coverings, gloves and balaclavas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000534169 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice