Bereaved Northampton man sentenced after threatening behaviour and spitting at police officer in drunken rage

A bereaved man who threatened someone and spat at a police officer in a drunken rage in Northampton has been sentenced at court.

Yesterday (Thursday, November 5), Northampton Magistrates Court heard how Daniel Beijers was 'blind drunk' when the 'nasty incident' happened on September 15.

Northampton Magistrates Court

But the magistrates accepted the 37-year-old, of Shakespeare Road, was 'not himself' and had managed to stay out of trouble beforehand.

"On the negative side, this was really quite a nasty incident, a guy was injured quite unpleasantly but you have not been charged with hurting him, just threatening," the magistrate told him.

"You also spat at a police officer. On the other hand although you have a short previous record you have managed to stay out of trouble and we accept at the very least you were not yourself on the day this happened."

The magistrate did warn Beijers his actions could have warranted a stay in prison but accepted his mitigation and that he had no memory of it happening.

He was given a 12-month community order, 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £50 compensation to the police sergeant, £200 costs and £90 victim surcharge.