Bearded Kettering pepper spray attacker targeted four victims

A group of four people were left with reddened skin and felt their faces were burnt following an attack with a noxious substance – thought to be pepper spray – in Havelock Street, Kettering.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 25, between 6.30am and 6.45am, when a man pepper sprayed the faces of four people, causing a burning sensation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair, a long brown beard, and wearing a dark navy/black top and carrying a white carrier bag.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock picture