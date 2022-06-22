A disqualified driver caught FIVE TIMES behind the wheel without a licence has been jailed.

Algis Auryla was hauled back before Northampton magistrates after he was stopped in the same blue Lexus in Bants Lane, Northampton, on June 13 — less than a year into his latest 40-month ban.

The 48-year-old, of Kingsland Close, was handed a community order last June, which he breached by not attending an appointment.

Magistrates said they had lost patience with Auryla’s persistent reoffending, ruling he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders.”

Auryla was handed a 12-week sentence for driving while disqualified at a hearing on June 14 plus six weeks for breaching his community order.

Magistrates also issued a fresh driving ban for 52 months — until October 2026.