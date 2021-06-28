Banned Northampton driver caught back behind the wheel twice in a week
Magistrates order 25-year-old to do 120 hours unpaid work... and he's banned from driving until 2023
A banned driver caught behind the wheel twice in a week has been ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work by magistrates.
Petrut Ionut Craciun was caught driving an Audi A6 in Kettering on May 28 this year — and AGAIN less than a mile from his home in Northampton on June 3.
On the second occasion, he was stopped by police officers driving a Volvo S40 in Penistone Road and not wearing a seatbelt.
Craciun, of Preston Court, Lumbertubs, had been banned for a year in August 2020 for driving with no insurance.
The 25-year-old admitted five offences when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (June 18), including two of driving with no insurance.
Magistrates extended his driving ban by 24 months and ordered him to pay £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.