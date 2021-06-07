Banned drink-driver jailed after being caught AGAIN three times over the limit in Northampton

Magistrates jailed a banned drink-driver who was three times over the limit when he was caught at the wheel of a Mercedes in Northampton.

Cristian Colun’s breath test revealed 118 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath on May 30 — less than 12 months into a lengthy ban for another offence of drink-driving while disqualified on the same date in 2020.

The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tests confirmed Colun was three times over the limit

Northampton magistrates activated four weeks of a suspended sentence from the previous court hearing in June and added a further 12 weeks for the latest offences.

They also extended the 27-year-old’s driving ban by 50 months, until August 2025,

Colun, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, also admitted having no insurance when he drove a Mercedes ML270 in Wellingborough Road.