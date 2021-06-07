Banned drink-driver jailed after being caught AGAIN three times over the limit in Northampton
Magistrates' 16-week sentence for serial offender
Magistrates jailed a banned drink-driver who was three times over the limit when he was caught at the wheel of a Mercedes in Northampton.
Cristian Colun’s breath test revealed 118 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath on May 30 — less than 12 months into a lengthy ban for another offence of drink-driving while disqualified on the same date in 2020.
The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Northampton magistrates activated four weeks of a suspended sentence from the previous court hearing in June and added a further 12 weeks for the latest offences.
They also extended the 27-year-old’s driving ban by 50 months, until August 2025,
Colun, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, also admitted having no insurance when he drove a Mercedes ML270 in Wellingborough Road.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128 plus £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.