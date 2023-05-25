Bank card stolen from Northampton home while residents slept upstairs
The incident happened in the early hours
A bank card was stolen from a Northampton home while residents slept upstairs.
The incident happened in Baring Road between 12.30am and 5.15am on Sunday, May 21, the offender/s entered the rear of the property.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.
Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000308397.