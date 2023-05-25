News you can trust since 1931
Bank card stolen from Northampton home while residents slept upstairs

The incident happened in the early hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th May 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

A bank card was stolen from a Northampton home while residents slept upstairs.

The incident happened in Baring Road between 12.30am and 5.15am on Sunday, May 21, the offender/s entered the rear of the property.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000308397.