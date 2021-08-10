Bank card lost during night out in town turned up used in Northampton store

Detectives plea for man in blue cap to come forward

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:27 pm
Police investigating fraudulent use of a bank card want to identify this man

Detectives investigating fraudulent use of a bank card in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them.

The card was lost during a night out in the town on July 28 and the following day it was used for several transactions at different stores, including one in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Today, they issued a photo of a male in a blue top and wearing a blue Adidas baseball cap who they are keen to identify.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are asking for the man in the photo to come forward, or if anyone recognises him please call 101 quoting incident number 21000425918."