Bank card lost during night out in town turned up used in Northampton store
Detectives plea for man in blue cap to come forward
Detectives investigating fraudulent use of a bank card in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them.
The card was lost during a night out in the town on July 28 and the following day it was used for several transactions at different stores, including one in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.
Today, they issued a photo of a male in a blue top and wearing a blue Adidas baseball cap who they are keen to identify.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are asking for the man in the photo to come forward, or if anyone recognises him please call 101 quoting incident number 21000425918."