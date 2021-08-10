Bank card lost during night out in town turned up used in Northampton store

Police investigating fraudulent use of a bank card want to identify this man

Detectives investigating fraudulent use of a bank card in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them.

The card was lost during a night out in the town on July 28 and the following day it was used for several transactions at different stores, including one in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Today, they issued a photo of a male in a blue top and wearing a blue Adidas baseball cap who they are keen to identify.