Attempted break in at Northampton veterinary practice causes damage to gate and windows
An attempted break in at a Northampton veterinary practice has caused damage to a gate and windows.
The incident happened at Northlands Veterinary Group, in Southfield Road in Duston, just after midnight on Wednesday (January 24).
Police say a member of staff disturbed a male attempting to break-in to the veterinary practice, causing damage to a gate and two windows.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The offender, who is described as black, about 6ft and of a slim build, fled empty-handed. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and black trainers.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000046700, when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.