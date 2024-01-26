Attempted break in at Northampton veterinary practice causes damage to gate and windows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attempted break in at a Northampton veterinary practice has caused damage to a gate and windows.

The incident happened at Northlands Veterinary Group, in Southfield Road in Duston, just after midnight on Wednesday (January 24).

Police say a member of staff disturbed a male attempting to break-in to the veterinary practice, causing damage to a gate and two windows.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The offender, who is described as black, about 6ft and of a slim build, fled empty-handed. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and black trainers.”