Attackers steal jacket from man during robbery in Rushden High Street

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed of his jacket in the High Street, Rushden.

Between midday and 3pm on Friday, June 16, a man in his 40s was approached by two men, who pushed him and stole his jacket, which had his keys inside a pocket.

A police spokesman said: “The only description of the offenders is that one was wearing a green jacket, and officers are appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Rushden High StreetRushden High Street
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000369937 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.