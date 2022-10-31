News you can trust since 1931
Attacker flees after passers-by help woman held in headlock in Northampton park

Police plea to key witnesses to get in touch

By Kevin Nicholls
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 3:30pm

Detectives want to identify two passers-by who scared off an attacker as he assaulted a woman in a Northampton park early on Saturday (October 29).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the victim was held in a headlock by a white man with a muscular build in Victoria Park between 4am and 5am, adding: “Thankfully, these passers-by intervened and the man fled.

“We would like them to call 101 using incident number 22000631212 as they may have crucial information.”

Police are appealing for two passers-by to come forward after a woman was assaulted in St James' Park, Northampton, in the early hours of Saturday