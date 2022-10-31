Attacker flees after passers-by help woman held in headlock in Northampton park

Detectives want to identify two passers-by who scared off an attacker as he assaulted a woman in a Northampton park early on Saturday (October 29).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed the victim was held in a headlock by a white man with a muscular build in Victoria Park between 4am and 5am, adding: “Thankfully, these passers-by intervened and the man fled.

“We would like them to call 101 using incident number 22000631212 as they may have crucial information.”