Attack which left four young people injured in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough believed to be racially motivated

Police are appealing for information after four young people were assaulted in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.

Between 1am and 1.40am on Saturday, May 6, three young women and one man were at a convenience store in Cambridge Street when a verbal altercation began with members of another group of people.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This escalated to an assault on all four victims, who were punched and kicked, leaving them with injuries that required medical attention.

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough

"The incident is believed to be racially motivated.”

The suspects are described as two females and three males.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.