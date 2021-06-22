Attack in Northampton town centre leaves couple needing hospital treatment on face and head injuries

Police are hunting two thugs who left a couple with face and head injuries after a random attack in a Northampton churchyard earlier this month.

Two unknown males in their late teens or early-20s approached the man and woman as they walked through St Giles churchyard in the town centre during early hours of the morning on June 6.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "The couple were heading towards York Road on their way home when they were approached by the two males between 12.30am and 2am on Sunday morning (June 6).

The couple were attacked while walking through St Giles churchyard

"They made inappropriate comments before physically assaulting both the woman and the man, causing facial and head injuries which required hospital treatment.

"The two suspects ran off towards the town centre following the assault."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward and have given descriptions of two men they want to quiz in connection with the attack.

One is described as a mixed race man of average height and slim, athletic build. He had very dark brown or black hair, was clean shaven and wore a casual tracksuit.

The second suspect was taller than the first man and slim. He also in casual wear, thought to be a tracksuit.