At least two people injured during altercation at Northamptonshire village pub

Police officers believe there might be more victims, and are asking anyone else who was assaulted to come forward
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:41 GMT
At least two people were injured during an altercation at a Northamptonshire village pub.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, December 20, at the Witch and Sow pub in High Street, Guilsborough.

Northamptonshire Police say there was an altercation, involving two suspects who caused injuries to at least two people.

The incident happened at the Witch and Sow pub in Guilsborough.The incident happened at the Witch and Sow pub in Guilsborough.
Police believe there may be more victims and would like to hear from anyone else who was assaulted, or who has information about the incident, who has not yet spoken to officers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The first suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, 6ft 3in, of medium build with dark blonde hair cut in a fade style to the back and sides. He wore a grey hoodie, grey joggers and white shoes.

“The second suspect is described as a white man also in his late 20s, 6ft 1in and also of medium build. He had dark hair worn longer on top and faded to the back and sides. He wore a green jumper with a pink Nike tick logo and black joggers, and had an inch-long scar to the right side of his face.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000781080.