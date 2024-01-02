At least two people injured during altercation at Northamptonshire village pub

Police officers believe there might be more victims, and are asking anyone else who was assaulted to come forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least two people were injured during an altercation at a Northamptonshire village pub.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, December 20, at the Witch and Sow pub in High Street, Guilsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police say there was an altercation, involving two suspects who caused injuries to at least two people.

The incident happened at the Witch and Sow pub in Guilsborough.

Police believe there may be more victims and would like to hear from anyone else who was assaulted, or who has information about the incident, who has not yet spoken to officers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The first suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, 6ft 3in, of medium build with dark blonde hair cut in a fade style to the back and sides. He wore a grey hoodie, grey joggers and white shoes.

“The second suspect is described as a white man also in his late 20s, 6ft 1in and also of medium build. He had dark hair worn longer on top and faded to the back and sides. He wore a green jumper with a pink Nike tick logo and black joggers, and had an inch-long scar to the right side of his face.”