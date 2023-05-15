Assaults, carrying weapons, driving while disqualified cases dealt with by magistrates in Northampton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 1

SEAN ALAN JOSEPH GARNER, aged 36, of Melbourne Close, Northampton, assault by beating, sent threatening text messages; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SLAVIK SIRILENKO, aged 47, of Rainsborough Crescent, Northampton, possessed in private a weapon namely two large curved swords, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SLAVIK SIRILENKO, aged 47, of Rainsborough Crescent, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage; compensation of £400.

BALEN SLEMAN, aged 27, of Weedon Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on May 2

LULZIM HYKA, aged 28, of Spring Gardens, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, defective tyre; six weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

OLIVER DAVIES, aged 28, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

GARETH EALES, aged 40, of The Medway, Daventry, criminal damage, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, alarm or distress; pay compensation of £400, 130 hours unpaid work.

ALEXANDER SCOTT-MILLS, aged 32, of Badger Lane, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by spitting, criminal damage to a police vehicle; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KYLIE JANE O’DONOGHUE, aged 43, of Hood Road, Daventry, assaulted a police officer, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; fined £486, surcharge £194, costs £200.

SONNY DIXON-LOUGHRAN, aged 19, of Motspur Drive, Northampton, drink-driving on a Voi scooter; fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

AYOBAMI JOHN HAASTRUP, aged 40, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85.

HAMZA YOUNIS RAJA, aged 22, of Grove Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

CATALIN RUMANU, aged 24, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARK FRANCIS RYAN, aged 65, of Garsdale, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £29, surcharge £11, costs £90, three points.

ALEX SCHIOPU, aged 20, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £116, costs £90.

NATALIE KATHLEEN SIMPSON, aged 42, of Howard’s Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW DAVID GEORGE SMITH, aged 37, of Manor Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

RYAN DEAN STOCKMAN, aged 27, of High Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, three points.

MATEI TURCSANYI-MANOLESCU, aged 25, of Earl Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SORIN-GHEORGHE VIZITIU, aged 45, of Southfield Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

TABUDA ZIYAMBI, aged 60, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ALBERTO MARIAN ANDREI, aged 22, of Connaught Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL PAUL DIBOSA, aged 56, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GAFUR MATA, aged 25, of St George’s Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALI GEORGE O'DRISCOLL, aged 28, of Randall Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on May 3

DANNY BRETT PLUMB, aged 27, of Ashby Road, Welton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £133, costs £60.

MATTEO POLIFONTE, aged 39, of Poplar Court, Northampton, breached a court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 30, of Randall Road, Northampton, carried a folding pocket knife, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

