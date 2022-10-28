■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 13

ANA-MARIA DIAMANTA CHIRIAC, aged 18, Cyril Street, Northampton, stole clothing to the value of £269.50 from Primark; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

DAMIAN DAVIS, aged 34, of St George’s Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; 14 days in prison.

CHRISTOPHER LOVERIDGE, aged 28, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour, sent indecent or offensive voicemail, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 70 weeks in prison, costs £385, disqualified for 26 months, compensation £150.

DENISA ELENA RADU, aged 24, of Cyril Street, Northampton, stole clothing value of £269.50 from Primark; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

TEODOR BEJAT, aged 26, of Melville Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

WESLEY BELCHER, aged 40, of Crestwood Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

ARTEMIJS GRUNTMANIS, aged 29, Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; six weeks in prison suspended for 24 months; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £50.

MUHARREM META, aged 31, of St Andrew’s Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARIUS GABRIEL BATAI, aged 28, Brookfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

LENNON QUDEER MICHAEL LEWIS, aged 23, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

KAREN ANN RING, aged 34, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £57, surcharge £23, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months due to repeat offending.

LIAM MARTIN SELEIM, aged 26, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,383, surcharge £553, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

MacKENZIE SHAW, aged 18, of Excalibur Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, possession of cocaine; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £166, compensation £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARIN CEBAN, aged 21, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

TEJAY COOK, aged 26, of Nene Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, .surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JACK WILLIAM CURTIS, aged 25, of Longland Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, six points.

MIRCEA DEDIU, aged 49, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JASON MARK DIXON, aged 25, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

ALEXANDRU ENACHE, aged 27, of Olden Road, Northampton, failed to comply with red light; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AARON ROY JOSEPH ENGLAND, aged 20, of Poachers Close, Walgrave, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

WINSTON ANTONY ENGLISH, aged 51, of Shepperton Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MARCEL EDWIN GALOS, aged 22, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IGOR GORNET, aged 36, of Newton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NATHAN JOHN HAYWARD, aged 20, of Cumbrae Drive, Great Billing, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IRMAS KORSKOVAS, aged 36, of Johnson Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

KACPER MICHAL KRUK, aged 22, of Chatsworth Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £352, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

JASON LEO LEE, aged 50, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, failed to give information identifying a driver of a vehicle alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LEIGH ROBERT BRIGHT, aged 40, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TIMOTHY MASSIE, aged 53, of South Close, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GAFUR MATA, aged 25, of Raymond Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

WILLIAM JUNIOR MENSAH, aged 21, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ADRIAN MIRIUTA, aged 42, of Sunderland Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

UYI JEREMIAH OSAYANDE, aged 30, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a red traffic light; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £90, three points.

MIHAITA PANZARU, aged 27, of Brook Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARK PARTOON, aged 50, of St Augustin Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

VASILE PETRACHI, aged 61, of Prentice Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE DANIEL POPA, aged 50, of Kingsmead, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT, no seatbelt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

COSMIN GHEORGHE PORUMBIEL, aged 23, of Standside, Northampton, speeding; fined £246, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU MIHAI PREUTESI, aged 34, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MATTHEW IAN SMITH, aged 44, of Hawkstone Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SAM SMITH, aged 34, of St George’s Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £533, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS STANCU, aged 30, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

PAIGE STIEHL, aged 27, of Purser Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

CONNOR THOMPSON-HORSLEY, aged 26, of Alfred Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KEITH THOMSON, aged 59, of Great Meadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PHILIP JAMES WAITE, aged 54, of Eton Close, Weedon, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ALEX WIMBUSH, aged 40, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANTHONY LOUIS WOOD, aged 31, of Welland Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

HAMZA AFZAL, aged 25, of Willowbrook Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW AIGBE, aged 45, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

LATEEF AKHONZADA, aged 22, of Grafton Street, Northampton, speedometer not maintained in good working order; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MIHAI ANDRUTA, aged 30, of West Oval, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 30, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KURTISH BILALI, aged 21, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTIAN BOAKYE, aged 46, of Talbot Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MIA ROSE BODSWORTH, aged 18, of Coneywell Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £341, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA WILLIAM BRYANT, aged 26, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

IAN JAMES CHAMBERLAIN, aged 45, of Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE BAILEY CHARTER, aged 21, of Frensham Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LEE DARREN COLLETT, aged 42, of Coleridge Walk, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL CONNORS, aged 69, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

ION CRETU, aged 30, of Knot Tiers Mews, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no Insurance; fined £576, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLA CLAIRE DOVE, aged 39, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IOAN DUMITRU, aged 40, of Campbell Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU DUSEAC, aged 25, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IFEANYICHUKWU WINDSOR ELUMELU IMADE, aged 20, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ROMAN ERHAN, aged 21, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £90, six points.

STEPHANIE FREUND, aged 29, of Buckingham Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DAJTI GABAJ, aged 32, of Yeoman Meadow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £223, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GARETH GILMORE, aged 39, of Rochelle Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MICHELLE GORDON, aged 44, of Queens Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KEYON STEPHEN GRANT, aged 26, of Cecil Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IONUT HARJANU, aged 35, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JADE MARY HAUGHTON, aged 27, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KIEAN HEFFORD-LEAR, aged 20, of Grasscroft, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MICHAEL DAVID HERON, aged 44, of Victoria Street, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

OLUWATIMILEHIN OLAMIDE IDOWU, aged 27, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seatbelt, defective rear light; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

LINCOLN EDWARD INGRAM, aged 37, of Emmanuel Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SARAH JANE JOHNSON, aged 43, of Willow Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHANDRASEKHAR KANTAMANI, aged 25, of Drapery, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £175, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

REGINA ANN KEOGAN BUTLER, aged 54, of Scholars Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

BARRETT KENAN KILBORN, aged 22, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT JAMES KIRBY-WILSON, aged 49, of Shedfield Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £219, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR LUPASCO, aged 35, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

JAMES PETER MARKS, aged 40, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, rode a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JORDAN LEE MATTHEWS, aged 26, of Booth Rise North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

PANASHE MREWA, aged 21, of Northwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ION NAPALCOV, aged 46, of Althorp Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IAIN ANDREW PAGE, aged 48, of Stanton Avenue, Northampton, defective front and rear position lamp; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90,

GEORGE COSMIN PAVELESCU, aged 34, of Frobisher Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STEVEN JOHN RAKOWIECKI, aged 46, of Bective Road, Kingsthorpe, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

EDUARD SINANAJ, aged 27, of EARL Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IONUT COSMIN SITARU, aged 33, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, no insurance; fined £327, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW JOSEPH SMITH, aged 37, of Grange Road, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90.

IOAN RAUL STOICA, aged 19, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

STUART STOKES, aged 26, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

PAVEL SULA, aged 31, of SEVERN Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GRACE PAGE TAYLOR, aged 26, of Welsh Road, Aston Le Walls, defective tyres; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

LIAM LUKE TIBBLES, aged 19, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £149, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ELIZABETH JANE TIBBS, aged 58, of Tresham Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SHANNON LAUREN TONAJ, aged 26, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANDREI TURCU, aged 30, of St Giles Street, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LIVIU URSACHI, aged 32, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN WHITFIELD, aged 44, of Bluebell Rise, Grange Park, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CREIGHTON WILSON, aged 48, of Gadesby Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

