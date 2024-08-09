Assaulting a police officer, drink driving and more among these 36 cases in Northampton Magistrates' Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 22

CHARLIE COX, aged 24, of Grange Road, Northampton, possession of Benzodiazepine; fined £200, costs £85.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 37, of no fixed abode, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed / resisted police, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, drunk and disorderly; 33 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

SCOTT MILLER, aged 47, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £50, costs £85.

MYLES PEACHMENT, aged 30, of South Close, Braunston, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

IONUT IONESCU, aged 42, of South Terrace, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 36, of Wallbeck Close, Northampton, stole a can of beer to the value of £2 from Premier Stores, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructed / resisted police, criminal damage to police property; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £102.

ANYA SMEDLEY, aged 56, of High Street, Yardley Hastings, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LEWIS LESLIE, aged 32, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAEL KUASHIE, aged 36, of Dairymeadow Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

BERNARD TETTEH, aged 43, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, drink driving; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KANE JOHNSTON, aged 33, of Benjamin Square, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85

■ These cases were heard on July 23

STEPHEN CUNNINGHAM, aged 60, of Bramley Close, Cogenhoe, failed to provide a specimen of breath, assault by beating of an emergency worker, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650, disqualified for 12 months.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 58, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

GLENN RIBCHESTER, aged 48, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £300, costs £85,

MAWUSE AFUA AKPO, aged 27, of St Crispin Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, three points.

SAI VENKATA PHANINDRA BANDI, aged 28, of Drapery, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, eight points.

NICHOLAS GEORGE BEIJERS, aged 72, of Lindsay Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH DAVID CONGREVE-HUMPAGE, aged 20, of The Slade, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £413, surcharge £165, costs £90, seven points.

HAYLEY FARMER, aged 53, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANTWI FRANK, aged 33, of Churchfield Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CLAIRE LOUISE HICKMAN, aged 46, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90.

AARON CURTIS KILSHAW, aged 33, of Scrivens Hill, Woodford Halse, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE LEE LEAVEY, aged 35, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

EMMANUEL LOUISA, aged 41, of Walkers Way, Roade, failed to comply with a lane closure signal on the M1; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

GEORGINA MICHAEL, aged 35, of Kingsmead, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

ELTON MUCA, aged 32, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, rode in a rear seat of a vehicle, while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

EVERTON NIXON, aged 62, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, six points.

CONNAR JAMES O'HARE, aged 24, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

SAMUEL LEONARD PARKINS, aged 38, of Connegar Leys, Blisworth, speeding; fined £820, surcharge £328, costs £90, six points.

DAVID REID, aged 48, of Longland Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GLYN PHILIP ROBERTS, aged 35, of Broadway East, Northampton, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £90, three points.

JUSTIN SMITH, aged 46, of Little Gull Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN LESLIE SMITH, aged 66, of Edith Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £81, surcharge £32, costs £90, three points.

DAVID PHILLIP STANLEY, aged 61, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £213, surcharge £85, costs £90, three points.

CARLA LEIGH-ANN WOOD, aged 43, of Hemans Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £65, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

GRANT STUART YOUNG, aged 46, of Campion Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £327, surcharge £130, costs £90, six points.

