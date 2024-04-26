Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 11

GARRY OWEN, aged 38, of no fixed abode, indecent exposure, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TYRHYS GARDNER, aged 20, of West Priors Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JIMMY HUNT, aged 23, of Lister Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order; four weeks in prison.

STEPHEN EDWARDS, aged 59, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85.

DANIEL HUTCHINSON, aged 19, of Millers Way, Middleton Cheney, possession of cannabis; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £85.

DEAN BUCCHERI-SMITH, aged 34, of Cowley Close, Northampton, drug driving; fine: £106, surcharge £42, disqualified for 12 months.

TIERNEY BURKE, aged 23, of Buscot Park Way, Daventry, common assault; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £25, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on April 12

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 39, of Elizabeth Walk, Northampton, common assault of a police community support officer, stole ham to the value of £85 from Tesco, possession of a class C drug — diazepam, stole a gilet to the value of £24.99 from TK Maxx, four counts of stealing items to a total value of £8850. from Sainsbury’s; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £206.49, costs £85.

JOHN SHAW, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

NICOLAE CUCOS, aged 30, of Danefield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £346, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CONNOR JUSTIN J McCORMACK, aged 29, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, no insurance; fined £416, surcharge £166, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN PISAU, aged 39, of Wellington Street, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SMITH, aged 29, of Rosemoor Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £90, disqualified for 10 days.

ANTONS VILCINS, aged 33, of Teviot Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, disqualified for eight days.

BRANDON ROBERT WILLIAMS, aged 21, of Vicarage Close, Whittlebury, speeding; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

Dr PRASANNA BALACHANDIRAN, aged 46, of Roe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ This case was heard on April 13

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of no fixed abode, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £50

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.