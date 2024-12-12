Assault, drink driving, shoplifting in Northampton, abusing 999 call handlers among these cases in court

Local magistrates have dealt with these offenders from Northampton, Cogenhoe, West Haddon and Earls Barton…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 26

CARTRINEL ILIOIU, aged 36, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of a weapon for discharging a noxious liquid / gas / electrical incapacitation device / thing; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, prosecution costs £85.

LEIGH AITCHISON, aged 33, of Barley Lane, Northampton, three counts of drug driving; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months. .

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ALEKSANDER OSUCH, aged 59, of Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site, Cogenhoe, failed to comply with a community protection notice by continually calling 999 for non-emergencies and speaking in an abusive and threatening manner to control room staff; criminal behaviour order, fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85.

VINCENT MacINTOSH, aged 50, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, costs £85.

COLTON THORNHILL, aged 48, of Towcester Road, Northampton, stole four jars of coffees valued £24 from Co-op. stole two jars of coffee valued £12 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £36, surcharge £26.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 37, of no fixed abode, on October 8, 2024, stole chicken to the value of £33.95 from Co-op, on October 10 stole meat and salmon to the value of £87.60 from Co-op, on October 15 stole two items of hot food, one can of Red Bull and five blocks of cheese, valued at £29.55 belonging to Co-op, on October 16 stole hot food, cheese, salmon and prawns valued at £62.50 from Co-op, on October 21 stole steak, chicken and cheese to the value of £62 from Co-op, on October 26 stole steaks and cheese to the value of £130 from Co-op, on November 13 stole meat products to value of £40 from Co-op, on November 13 stole vintage cider to the value of £7.50 from Co-op; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £433.85, costs £85.

ROBERT REGAN, aged 34, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, stole confectionary items to the value of £8.39 from Premier Shop; fined £40, costs £85.

VENTSISLAV ATANASOV, aged 33, of Lasham Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, six points.

AIVARS RENGA, aged 38, of St James Park Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months..

JAMES STILEY, aged 35, Clarke Road, Northampton, on October 10 stole meat items to the value of £40 from Co-op, on October 23 stole several cheeses to the value of £35 from Co-op, on October 26, 2024, stole meats including a duck breast to the value of £42.25 belonging to Co-op, on October 30 stole eight salmon fillets to the value of £52 from Co-op, on November 3 stole Fairy gel to the value of £9 from Co-op; 10 weeks in prison, compensation of £178.25, costs £85.

ROBERT COUSINS, aged 19, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, dangerous driving; 36 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL BOLGIANI, aged 52, of Abington Grove, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

JAYA NEELESH MODHWADIA, aged 51, of West End, West Haddon, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £350, five points.

■ These cases were heard on November 27

DUNCAN ROBERTSON, aged 63, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, sent letter / communication / article conveying indecent / offensive message; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

JACOB BROWN, aged 32, of Sheerwater Drive, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, costs £85.

VAUGHAN COE, aged 34, of no fixed abode, on 18/06/2024 stole meat to the value of £40 from M&S, on 18/07/2024 stole Bold washing products to the value of £67.92 from B&M, on 19/07/2024 stole Bold washing products to the value of £103.37 from B&M, on 21/07/2024 stole Fairy products to the value of £360 from B&M, on 11/08/2024 stole Fairy products to the value of £100 from B&M, on 11/08/2024 stole Fairy Products to the value of £200 from B&M, on 14/08/2024 stole a Hoover to the value of £100 from B&M, on 20/08/2024 at Northampton stole groceries to the value of £60.45, belonging to Co-op, on 28/08/2024 stole candles and washing products to the value of £38 from One Stop, on 30/08/2024 stole groceries to the value of approx£10 from One Stop, on 30/08/2024 stole groceries to the value of £4.65 from One Stop, on 31/08/2024 stole groceries to the value of approx £50 from One Stop, on 31/08/2024 stole washing products to the value of £11 from One Stop, on 21/09/2024 stole meat to the value of £74.50 from Tesco; 52 weeks in prison, compensation of £595.30.

VAUGHAN COE, aged 34, of no fixed abode, on June 9, 2024, stole groceries to the value of £29.95 from B&M, on June 13 stole groceries to the value of £53.91 from B&M, on September 9 stole milk to the value of £2.20 from One Stop, on September 14 stole meat to the value of £19.55 from Tesco Express, on October 7 stole items to the value of £5 from Co-op, on October 9 stole meat items to the value of £46.25 from Asda, on October 11 stole items to the value of £46.75 from B&M, on October 17 attempted to steal candles to the value of £24 from Asda, on October 18 at stole items to the value of £117.50 from Tesco Express, on October 19 stole Hoovers to the value of £114 from Asda, on October 19 stole salmon to the value of £51.60 from Tesco, on October 28 stole meat to the value of £56.05 from Tesco, on October 30 stole laundry items to the value of £118.75 from Tesco, on November 2 stole alcohol to the value of £138 from Co-op, on November 3 stole alcohol to the value of £138 belonging to Co-op, on November 4 2024 stole alcohol to the value of £138 from Co-op; compensation of £1,683.50.

RHYS WHEELER, aged 26, of no fixed abode, harassment without violence, possession of cannabis; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £80, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SIXFIELDS AUTOCENTRE, Tweed Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £130.

DANIELS FJODOROVS, aged 27, of Waverley Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £130, five points.

ANGELO ALFREDO ROKITA, aged 56, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

LEWIS BEE, aged 23, of London Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ELLIOTT SCOTT BIRCH, aged 47, of Lindisfarne Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £670, surcharge £268, costs £130, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.