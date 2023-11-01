Asda employee assaulted as two men run off with alcohol from Harborough Road store in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers have released an image of two men who they believe may have information about a theft and assault in Northampton.

The incident took place between 7.15am and 7.30am on Monday, October 9, when two men entered the Asda store in Harborough Road and stole several bottles of alcohol. A member of staff was assaulted as they attempted to stop the men leaving the store.

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.