Arson investigation launched after garage fully alight at home in Northampton
Firefighters were called to a property in Kettering Road, close to the Lumbertubs pub, at around 10.13pm on Saturday (September 28).
The garage at the home was “fully involved in fire”, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS). Police were also called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday, as it is believed the fire was started deliberately.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “Three crews attended and on arrival found a garage fully involved in fire.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to quickly tackle the blaze and ensure it didn’t spread to the adjoining house.
"Following an after fire inspection, it was deemed that the fire was likely to have been started deliberately.”
All crews left the scene shortly after 12.30am on Sunday (September 29) before one crew returned at 7.00am to dampen down any remaining hotspots.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed they are treating the incident as arson. Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000580609.