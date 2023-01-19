Arrests made following police operation to tackle shoplifting over Christmas in Northampton

An operation in Northampton that aimed to tackle rising crimes over Christmas saw a number of arrests, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Op Lapland ran from December 6 to January 3 and was led by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team with support from the Special Constabulary.

Every year, the operation targets busy areas in the town with a focus on the crimes, which historically rise over the Christmas period. The areas targeted were Northampton Town Centre, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, the Sixfields area and St James Retail Park.

The police operation ran in Northampton over the festive period.

During the operation, as well as providing high visibility patrols, police officers and PCSOs also submitted more than 40 intelligence logs and made a number of arrests, including for theft, fraud, failing to appear at court and breach of a court order.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren, said: “The team worked really hard over the Christmas period as part of Op Lapland to send a clear message to criminals that their behaviour will not be tolerated and that they cannot use this busy period to go under the radar.

“We know how important it is to the public to see police officers on patrol and I am pleased we were able to provide this reassurance and engage with the public face-to-face.

“Feedback from the public and local retail staff was extremely positive, with some reporting they had noticed a drop in shoplifting and that the enhanced visible presence was very much welcomed during the festive period.”

The force says, as result of the operation, crime decreased in the hotspot areas including shoplifting figures dropping significantly, despite an increase in footfall.

Mark Mullen operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District added: “It was heartening to see an increased police presence in the town over the festive period to reassure shoppers and businesses that crime will not be tolerated in Northampton.

"Businesses appreciated the extra engagement with officers and were able to forge strong relationships that will allow for closer partnership working in the future.”