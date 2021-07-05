Arrest made in Northampton after man brandished metal pole outside of a home
A man has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:36 pm
Police were called to a property in Northampton today after a man was seen brandishing a metal pole outside a property.
The disturbance was reported to police at around 12.50pm this afternoon (July 5) when a man was standing outside of a house in Abington Avenue waving around a metal pole.
An eyewitness on the scene told this newspaper that there were around four or five police cars on the scene and around 11 officers.
A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a man has since been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
The age of the arrested man has not yet been confirmed.