Arrest made in Northampton after man brandished metal pole outside of a home

Police were called to a property in Northampton today after a man was seen brandishing a metal pole outside a property.

The disturbance was reported to police at around 12.50pm this afternoon (July 5) when a man was standing outside of a house in Abington Avenue waving around a metal pole.

An eyewitness on the scene told this newspaper that there were around four or five police cars on the scene and around 11 officers.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a man has since been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.