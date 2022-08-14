Arrest made after woman stabbed in Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed in Northampton yesterday (Saturday).

Police were called to Cyril Street just before 2pm after reports that the woman had been attacked and that a member of the public who had intervened had also received injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The member of the public was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged with minor injuries.

A 55-year-old man who has been arrested in connection with these incidents is also currently in hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet come forward to contact them on 101 using reference number 22000469609.