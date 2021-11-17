Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Wellingborough park
She managed to run away from her attacker
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Wellingborough park earlier this month.
The victim was sat on a bench in Eastfield Park, off Finedon Road, when she was assaulted between 9.30am and 10am on Monday, November 8.
She was approached by a man who tried to hug and kiss her against her will, before she was able to run away.
A 57-year-old Wellingborough man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."