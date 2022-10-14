News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Arrest made after woman assaults man outside McDonald's in Northampton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Carly Odell
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

An arrest has been made after a woman assaulted a man following a verbal altercation outside a McDonald’s in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident took place on Sunday October 2 between 5pm and 5.30pm in Drapery.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Most Popular

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000573823.