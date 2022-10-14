Arrest made after woman assaults man outside McDonald's in Northampton town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses
An arrest has been made after a woman assaulted a man following a verbal altercation outside a McDonald’s in Northampton town centre.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident took place on Sunday October 2 between 5pm and 5.30pm in Drapery.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000573823.