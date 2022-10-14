Arrest made after woman assaults man outside McDonald's in Northampton town centre

An arrest has been made after a woman assaulted a man following a verbal altercation outside a McDonald’s in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident took place on Sunday October 2 between 5pm and 5.30pm in Drapery.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.