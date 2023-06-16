Arrest made after PD Olly tracks suspects following attempted burglary in Northampton
A Police Dog tracked down a suspect in Northampton after he fled following an attempted burglary.
The incident happened in the early hours of Friday (June 16) when officers were called to garages between Bruce Street and Argyle Street after reports of an attempted burglary of a residential garage.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the garages between Bruce Street and Argyle Street, Northampton, at about 3.15am, after males had been allegedly spotted breaking into a garage, believed to store motorbikes.”
Both males fled the scene and PD Olly tracked one of them – a 42-year-old man from Northampton - to a nearby garden where he was hiding between a fence and a trampoline.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary (dwelling) with intent to steal. He remains in police custody, a force spokeswoman confirmed.