A man has been arrested after a stabbing near Rushden’s Tesco Express store last night (Monday).

Police were called to High Street at about 6.30pm after the victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked.

He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000761551 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.