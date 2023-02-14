Arrest made after dog stabbed during incident following party at Northampton property
The pet was taken to the vets
A dog was stabbed during an incident inside a Northampton property that began following a party.
The incident happened during a disturbance at a property in Primrose Hill, Semilong just after midday on Monday (February 13). A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested and police are not looking for anyone else.
The dog was taken to the vets. According to police, the pet suffered minor injuries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman: “We were called to an address in Primrose Hill, Northampton, shortly after 12.15pm on Monday following a disturbance inside the property following a party.
"No one was injured however a pet dog was taken to the vets for a minor injury.
"A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident.
"This incident appears to be isolated, and we are not seeking any other suspects currently.”
The 23-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.