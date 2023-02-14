News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Arrest made after dog stabbed during incident following party at Northampton property

The pet was taken to the vets

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:10pm

A dog was stabbed during an incident inside a Northampton property that began following a party.

The incident happened during a disturbance at a property in Primrose Hill, Semilong just after midday on Monday (February 13). A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested and police are not looking for anyone else.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dog was taken to the vets. According to police, the pet suffered minor injuries.

Police were just after midday to the block of flats in Northampton.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman: “We were called to an address in Primrose Hill, Northampton, shortly after 12.15pm on Monday following a disturbance inside the property following a party.

"No one was injured however a pet dog was taken to the vets for a minor injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident.

"This incident appears to be isolated, and we are not seeking any other suspects currently.”

The 23-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.