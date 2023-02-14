Arrest made after dog stabbed during incident following party at Northampton property

A dog was stabbed during an incident inside a Northampton property that began following a party.

The incident happened during a disturbance at a property in Primrose Hill, Semilong just after midday on Monday (February 13). A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested and police are not looking for anyone else.

The dog was taken to the vets. According to police, the pet suffered minor injuries.

Police were just after midday to the block of flats in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman: “We were called to an address in Primrose Hill, Northampton, shortly after 12.15pm on Monday following a disturbance inside the property following a party.

"No one was injured however a pet dog was taken to the vets for a minor injury.

"A 23-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident.

"This incident appears to be isolated, and we are not seeking any other suspects currently.”