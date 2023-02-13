News you can trust since 1931
Arrest made after 17-year-old boy dies in Wellingborough crash

Police have appealed for witnesses

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:37am

A man has been arrested after a crash in Wellingborough which left a 17-year-old boy dead on Friday (February 10).

Emergency services were called to Northampton Road, near the Croyland Road junction, after the incident involving a red motorbike and a blue BMW 3 Series just before 6pm.

Police have confirmed that one of the people on the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, died a short time later in hospital.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene
The driver of the car – a 21-year-old man – has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Dozens of floral tributes were left at the scene over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”