Arrest in Wellingborough after police dog chases burglary suspect following collision with roundabout

A man has been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences after failing to stop for police in Wellingborough.

The incident happened shortly after 4am this morning (Wednesday, February 22).

A silver Ford Transit van activated ANPR cameras in Kettering and was located by officers who followed the vehicle before PD Bryn and his handler took over.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The van was allegedly driven dangerously on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, leaving at junction 9 where it joins the A509 and heads towards Wellingborough. The driver failed to stop and then collided with the Redhill Grange roundabout junction.

“The driver decamped and was tracked by PD Bryn to a residential garden in Appleby Close, where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and burglary.”

A 24-year-old man from Dudley was taken to Kettering General Hospital to be checked out following the collision.