Armed robber jailed after stealing donuts, a vape and bottle of cognac from Northampton shop

An armed robber has been jailed after stealing donuts, a vape and a bottle of cognac from a Northampton shop.

Simon Lawrence, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 11 for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, threats to kill and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 28-year-old’s charges relate to an incident on the morning of July 11 this year, at Tesco Express in Link Road.

He walked into the store with a knife and demanded a staff member get him a bottle of Hennessy and a vape from behind the till. He also forced another member of staff to fetch him a bottle of Coca Cola from one of the aisles, before he left the store with the stolen items, which also included a packet of donuts.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Tori Bingham said: “No one should have to go through this kind of experience at their workplace and it’s something that can have a lasting effect.

“That’s why I am really pleased to see Simon Lawrence handed a lengthy sentence for this offence as it demonstrates the seriousness with which the police and the courts take incidents of knife crime and serious violence.

“In total, Lawrence stole just over £50 worth of goods. That’s one year in prison for every £10 stolen. I hope this robust result sends a clear message to other would-be robbers who think it’s possible to get away with such a crime.”

Lawrence was jailed for five years and three months.