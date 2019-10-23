Armed police respond to alleged stabbing off busy Northampton road

A man has reportedly been stabbed multiple times off of a major Northampton road.

Armed police were reportedly called to Wellingborough Road at around 8.10pm last night (October 22) following an incident on Stimpson Avenue.

A man of unknown age reportedly suffered several stab wounds and was rush to hospital with serious injuries.

The neighbourhood road was cordoned off by officers while the incident was investigated.

Northamptonshire Police is yet to release an official statement about the reported stabbing.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Updates to follow.