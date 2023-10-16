Armed police respond after two teenagers 'robbed at knifepoint' in busy Northampton town centre street
Armed police descended on to a busy Northampton town centre street after two teenagers were robbed of their phones at knifepoint.
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to Marefair at about 7.10pm yesterday (Sunday, October 15) following reports that two teenage boys had been ‘robbed of their phones under the threat of a bladed weapon’.
Officers say two men – aged 18 and 19 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000642094.