Armed police respond after 'harmful substance thrown at man' in busy part of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police were called to a residential street in Northampton after a man had a ‘harmful substance thrown at him’.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called out to the incident in Colwyn Road, near The Racecourse, at about 4.15pm on Monday (March 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said: “Police officers were called to Colwyn Road at about 4.15pm on Monday (March 11) to reports that a man had had a harmful substance thrown at him.

Here's the emergency service response to the incident in Exeter Place 30 minutes after the initial incident in Colwyn Road

“The man was taken to hospital however thankfully, is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.”

Police confirmed to this newspaper that it was not an acid attack.

No arrests have been made yet, say police.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000146547,” officers said.