Armed police respond after 'harmful substance thrown at man' in busy part of Northampton

The victim was hospitalised, say police
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 13th Mar 2024, 12:37 GMT
Armed police were called to a residential street in Northampton after a man had a ‘harmful substance thrown at him’.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called out to the incident in Colwyn Road, near The Racecourse, at about 4.15pm on Monday (March 11).

Officers said: “Police officers were called to Colwyn Road at about 4.15pm on Monday (March 11) to reports that a man had had a harmful substance thrown at him.

Here's the emergency service response to the incident in Exeter Place 30 minutes after the initial incident in Colwyn RoadHere's the emergency service response to the incident in Exeter Place 30 minutes after the initial incident in Colwyn Road
“The man was taken to hospital however thankfully, is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.”

Police confirmed to this newspaper that it was not an acid attack.

No arrests have been made yet, say police.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000146547,” officers said.

An eyewitness said they saw armed police and a large emergency response at 4.45pm on Monday in nearby Exeter Place.