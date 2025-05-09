Armed police officers called to Northampton secondary school following reports of potential 'hostage-taking' incident
Northamptonshire Police say they responded within minutes following reports of an apparent incursion into Abbeyfield School in Mereway by a number of masked men carrying knives shortly after 2.15pm today (Friday, May 9), an incident which forced the school into an emergency lockdown.
A police helicopter was deployed to the scene and a number of officers have carried out a search of the school this afternoon, according to officers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We deployed firearms officers within minutes of the report coming into us. Following a search of the school we can confirm that nobody has been taken hostage, nobody has suffered any injuries, no weapons have been recovered and nobody has been arrested in connection with any offences.
“While we understand this was a deeply upsetting turn of events, we would like to reassure members of the school community and those living within the immediate vicinity of the school that police are not treating this as a terrorism-related incident. Officers are still at the school, but are expected to be stood down shortly.
“If anyone has information about the incident this afternoon, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 298 of 09/05/2025.”