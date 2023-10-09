News you can trust since 1931
Armed police called to reports of a teenager with a weapon in Northampton - only to find it was a toy gun

The teenager was “issued with strong words of advice”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Armed police and police dogs were called to reports of a teenager with a weapon in Northampton, but when they arrived, it was found to be a toy gun.

Police received reports of a teenage boy in possession of what was believed to be a handgun shortly before 7.40am this morning (Monday, October 9).

A large police presence was seen in the Kingsthorpe and Abington areas of town.

Armed police were called in Northampton after reports of a teenage boy with a weapon.
Armed police were called in Northampton after reports of a teenage boy with a weapon.
After a search was carried out, a plastic toy gun was loacted.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As with all serious incidents of this nature, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

"Supported by colleagues from the Dog Section, a search of the immediate area was carried out.

"As a result of this activity, a plastic toy gun was located, and the teenage boy involved in the incident was issued with strong words of advice.”