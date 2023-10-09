Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police and police dogs were called to reports of a teenager with a weapon in Northampton, but when they arrived, it was found to be a toy gun.

Police received reports of a teenage boy in possession of what was believed to be a handgun shortly before 7.40am this morning (Monday, October 9).

A large police presence was seen in the Kingsthorpe and Abington areas of town.

Armed police were called in Northampton after reports of a teenage boy with a weapon.

After a search was carried out, a plastic toy gun was loacted.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As with all serious incidents of this nature, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

"Supported by colleagues from the Dog Section, a search of the immediate area was carried out.