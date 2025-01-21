Armed police called to quiet street in Northampton neighbourhood following broad daylight incident

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:47 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:47 GMT
Police were called to the Bittern Street area in West Hunsbury on Monday. Officers were later pictured in neighbouring road Icknield Drive.
Here’s why armed police were called to a quiet street in Northampton neighbourhood.

Northamptonshire Police were called to an incident in Bittern Street, West Hunsbury, yesterday afternoon (Monday, January 20).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed police in the area.

Officers were later seen parked in neighbouring Icknield Drive.

Confirming what happened, a police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that armed response officers arrested the 16-year-old boy however, this is standard practice when a weapon/bladed article is suspected to be involved in the incident. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

