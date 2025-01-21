Armed police called to quiet street in Northampton neighbourhood following broad daylight incident

Here’s why armed police were called to a quiet street in Northampton neighbourhood.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Confirming what happened, a police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that armed response officers arrested the 16-year-old boy however, this is standard practice when a weapon/bladed article is suspected to be involved in the incident. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”