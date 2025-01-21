Armed police called to quiet street in Northampton neighbourhood following broad daylight incident
Northamptonshire Police were called to an incident in Bittern Street, West Hunsbury, yesterday afternoon (Monday, January 20).
Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed police in the area.
Officers were later seen parked in neighbouring Icknield Drive.
Confirming what happened, a police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that armed response officers arrested the 16-year-old boy however, this is standard practice when a weapon/bladed article is suspected to be involved in the incident. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”