Armed police called after reports of boy being chased by gang with machete in Rushden park
Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a boy being chased by a gang armed with a machete.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was in Hall Park, Rushden at about 10.40am today (Tuesday) following reports that a boy was being chased by a group of males armed with a machete in the Hall Park Avenue area of the town.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “As with all reports of this nature, armed response officers from Northamptonshire Police were deployed to the area.
"Despite an extensive search of the area, there was no trace of either a victim or offenders.
"Officers would therefore like to hear from anyone who may have been threatened by a group of males or who may have witnessed the incident in either Hall Park or the surrounding area as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information which could help identify either the victim or the offenders can call police on 101, quoting incident number 134 of February 20, 2024.