Armed police attend ‘disturbance’ in Northampton and arrest two teenagers

Armed police were dispatched to a “disturbance” in Northampton after weapons were seen.

The incident took place in Melbourne Walk, off Wellingborough Road, on Monday (July 4) at around 5pm.

Officers arrested two teenagers. Both on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenagers were arrested in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a disturbance in Melbourne Walk in Northampton, at about 5pm yesterday (July 4), in which weapons had been seen and as with all such incidents, armed response officers attended.

“Three of the people involved fled the scene on foot, and officers chased after them before arresting two in nearby Adnitt Road.

“An 18-year-old man from Northampton and a 17-year-old boy from Northampton were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.”