Armed police and emergency services respond to welfare concern at house in Northampton

Armed police and other emergency services are present in Northampton this morning (December 13) responding to a welfare concern.

Officers arrived at the scene on Hunter Street at 8am this morning where individuals were safeguarded.

Eyewitnesses reported having seen and heard doors behind broken down, as well as ambulances on the scene.

Police were on the scene at 8am this morning (December 13).

Thames Valley Police is leading the operation but officers from Northamptonshire Police are at the scene to support the neighbouring force.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Curlett, said: “This morning (December 13) at about 8am, officers from Northamptonshire Police supported Thames Valley Police in connection with a welfare concern at an address in Northampton.

“The individuals concerned have now been safeguarded, there were no injuries sustained, and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area.