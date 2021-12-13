Armed police and emergency services respond to welfare concern at house in Northampton
Thames Valley Police is leading the operation
Armed police and other emergency services are present in Northampton this morning (December 13) responding to a welfare concern.
Officers arrived at the scene on Hunter Street at 8am this morning where individuals were safeguarded.
Eyewitnesses reported having seen and heard doors behind broken down, as well as ambulances on the scene.
Thames Valley Police is leading the operation but officers from Northamptonshire Police are at the scene to support the neighbouring force.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Curlett, said: “This morning (December 13) at about 8am, officers from Northamptonshire Police supported Thames Valley Police in connection with a welfare concern at an address in Northampton.
“The individuals concerned have now been safeguarded, there were no injuries sustained, and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area.
“Reassurance patrols by local neighbourhood officers will be taking place for the rest of today in the area and anyone with any concerns should approach one of those officers who will be more than happy to help.”