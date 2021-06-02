Are you the man who helped a 17-year-old victim of a Northampton assault?

A 17-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a group of six youths in Dallington last weekend.

The assault took place at 6.30pm on Sunday, May 30 when the victim was outside Glebeland Road Stores in Glebeland Road and he was approached by a group of six youths aged around 14 and 15-years-old.

The teenager was then followed by the gang to the junction with Mill Lane, where they assaulted him, causing injuries to his face and hand that required hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was attacked at the Mill Lane junction on Glebeland Road in Dallington.

An adult male, who saw the attack, stepped in to help the victim. His selfless actions enabled the boy to get away from the gang and leave.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to this man as a witness as they believe he may have information useful to the investigation.

"The witness, anyone else who saw the incident or has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000298994."