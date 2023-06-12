'April Fool' drug dealer arrested in Northampton sentenced to more than three years in prison

A drug dealer arrested in Northampton on April Fools day has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Askor Ali was arrested on the afternoon of April 1, 2023, when officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at his home address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali was suspected to be dealing drugs and upon officer entry, he attempted to conceal evidence by throwing a drugs phone and a quantity of drugs out of the window, according to police. PCSOs were waiting underneath to catch the evidence.

Askor Ali was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The warrant uncovered a quantity of crack cocaine and cannabis and an examination of Ali’s phone uncovered evidence that Ali was a prolific dealer.

Ali was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, production of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, and possession of criminal property.

At Northampton Crown Court on May 31, 2023, he pleaded guilty to all four offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator PC Shaf Habeeb said: “I’m really pleased with this result as it means that another drug dealer is in prison and unable to blight the communities of Northampton.

“This was a real team effort across both the Neighbourhood Team and the wider force in order to secure this conviction and I’d like to thank everyone involved.

“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates the pursuit of that aim, which remains relentless across the force.”