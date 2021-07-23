Appeal to track down man after thieves steal £500 from pensioner at Northampton cashpoint

A picture has been released by police of a man they believe may have information about an elderly man having £500 stolen from him in Northampton.

Two thieves worked together to distract the victim as he withdrew the cash from a Barclays cashpoint in Wellingborough Road shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Officers believe the man pictured may have useful information about the incident are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this man about a distraction theft on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on June 23. Photo: Northamptonshire Police