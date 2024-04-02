Appeal to trace owner after dog jumped up and bit cyclist in Northampton park
Police are appealing to trace a dog owner after a dog jumped up and bit a cyclist in a Northampton park.
The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Monday, March 18, in Bradlaugh Fields.
Police say a man in his 30s was cycling along the footpath near the Nationwide Building, when a dog jumped up and bit him on the leg causing a minor injury.
A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, who is described as a white man in his mid-40s, of an average build with very short receding brown hair. The dog was medium sized with long shaggy brown/black fur, possibly a Border Collie.”
Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000161355.