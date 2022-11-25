A driver who fled the scene of a crash with a cyclist in Wellingborough is wanted by police.

Today (Friday) officers launched an appeal after an incident in Harrowden Road at about 5.05pm on Thursday, November 17.

A cyclist who was attempting to cross the road was hit by an oncoming vehicle, just past the Gainsborough Drive junction.

Police are investigating

Police do not know the make or colour of the vehicle involved and have urged witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them as part of their investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Passers-by stopped at the scene however the vehicle had driven off when police arrived.

"Thankfully, the cyclist did not suffer any life threatening or life changing injuries.